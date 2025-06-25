Hollywood Meets the Holy See: Entertainment News Round-Up

The realms of cinema and spirituality collide in the latest entertainment news. Brad Pitt, renowned for his dynamic roles, is yet again set to dazzle fans with 'F1', a film that immerses audiences into the exhilarating world of Formula One racing, complete with elements of romance and humor.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'F1' is a cinematic journey partially filmed during real-life Grand Prix events, bringing authenticity and star power together.

Meanwhile, actor Jonathan Roumie, celebrated for his portrayal of Jesus in 'The Chosen', made a notable appearance at the Vatican. Roumie attended an event there, marking the forthcoming international release of the show's fifth season.

