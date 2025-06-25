Left Menu

Hollywood Meets the Holy See: Entertainment News Round-Up

From Brad Pitt's return to the racing tracks in a new F1 film to actor Jonathan Roumie's visit to the Vatican, the latest entertainment news combines the thrill of Formula One with spiritual undertones in a diverse range of stories captivating global audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The realms of cinema and spirituality collide in the latest entertainment news. Brad Pitt, renowned for his dynamic roles, is yet again set to dazzle fans with 'F1', a film that immerses audiences into the exhilarating world of Formula One racing, complete with elements of romance and humor.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'F1' is a cinematic journey partially filmed during real-life Grand Prix events, bringing authenticity and star power together.

Meanwhile, actor Jonathan Roumie, celebrated for his portrayal of Jesus in 'The Chosen', made a notable appearance at the Vatican. Roumie attended an event there, marking the forthcoming international release of the show's fifth season.

