Puri Fortified with AI for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

The seaside town of Puri has been transformed into a security fortress as it braces for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, scheduled for June 27. A multi-layered security apparatus involving 10,000 personnel, including central armed forces, has been deployed for the festival.

Innovative technology, including more than 250 Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras, has been installed throughout the town for surveillance. Authorities are leveraging these digital eyes to monitor and manage crowd movement, traffic, and address any emergencies swiftly. Specialised units, including NSG snipers, anti-drone technology, and sub-control rooms, further bolster security.

The state police are coordinating with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to safeguard the sea front. A new real-time chatbot application is operational, assisting visitors with directions and parking. Over 15 lakh attendees from across the globe are expected, prompting extensive arrangements to ensure their safety and orderly events at both the Rath Yatra and the Shri Jagannath Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)