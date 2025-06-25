The Enduring Legacy of 'Kissa Kursi Ka': A Tale of Resistance
Rakesh Nahata recalls his father Amrit Nahata's unwavering resolve amidst threats for making 'Kissa Kursi Ka', a political satire banned during the Emergency. The film faced censorship and destruction by the government. Rakesh hopes to revive the story with 'Kissa Kursi Ka 3'.
In a compelling tale of defiance, Rakesh Nahata recounts the formidable challenges his father, Amrit Nahata, faced for the production of 'Kissa Kursi Ka'. The political satire, which drew ire from the ruling establishment, was banned during the Emergency, leading to the destruction of its negatives.
The film, a 1975 release, portrayed an unscrupulous politician, Gangaram, using underhanded means to garner support—a narrative that struck too close to home for the then-government. Consequently, the movie was confiscated under the orders of Information and Broadcasting Minister VC Shukla, known for his proximity to Sanjay Gandhi.
Despite enduring threats and government censorship, the elder Nahata remained steadfast, later remaking the movie but with significant cuts imposed by the censor board. Now, Rakesh plans to create 'Kissa Kursi Ka 3', hoping to tell the untouched story and honor his father's legacy.
