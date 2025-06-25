Democracy's Darkest Chapter: Reflecting on the 50th Anniversary of the Emergency
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha marked the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency by inaugurating an exhibition in Jammu, emphasizing the need to educate the younger generation about the event's impact on democracy. The Emergency is remembered as a period when democratic values and civil liberties were severely curtailed.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an exhibition on Wednesday, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency in Jammu. Sinha emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation about this pivotal event, stating that conveying the right message is crucial to prevent future dictatorships.
He labelled the Emergency as "the most inhuman act in India's democratic history," marking Wednesday as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to encourage the reaffirmation of democratic values and constitutional morality. The event underscores the 50 years since then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975.
Sinha highlighted the adverse impacts of that period, including the crushing of India's soul, attacks on civil liberties, and the violation of constitutional safeguards. He honored those who sacrificed to uphold democratic values, urging a collective resolve to strengthen democracy for the nation's future success.
