Ryndia Silk: A Symbol of Meghalaya's Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for gifting him Ryndia silk fabric. The GI-tagged silk, woven by women in Ri-Bhoi, symbolizes Meghalaya's cultural pride. Modi emphasized global interest in sustainably and ethically produced goods like Ryndia Silk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:16 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude towards Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma after receiving a Ryndia silk fabric gift, crafted by the talented women from the northeastern state. This gesture not only highlights India's rich cultural heritage but also champions the cause of sustainable and ethical production.

In his letter to Sangma, Modi acknowledged a global shift towards products with minimal environmental impact, applauding the thoughtfulness and commitment to sustainability demonstrated through the gift. The fabric, recognized with a GI tag last year, stands as a testament to the traditional craftsmanship and cultural pride of Meghalaya.

Modi also praised the state's potential, its natural beauty, and the vitality of its youth, underscoring Meghalaya's key role in the creation of Viksit Bharat. Chief Minister Sangma shared the Prime Minister's letter on social media, extending appreciation to the women weavers of Ri-Bhoi who produced the exceptional piece.

Latest News

