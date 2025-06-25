Reviving Kashmiri Cinema: Abdullah's Call for Local Talent and Global Reach

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah emphasized the importance of Kashmiri cinema at the premiere of 'Harmukh,' the first Kashmiri-Kannada film, in Srinagar. He expressed hope that filmmakers would produce more movies in the local language to showcase the Valley's beauty and talent.

Abdullah highlighted the success of regional films in other Indian states as a model for Kashmiri filmmakers to follow. He encouraged the production of high-quality films that can be dubbed in other languages, allowing a broader audience to appreciate Kashmiri culture and stories.

The veteran politician underscored the untapped potential for local actors to gain recognition beyond the region. Abdullah praised 'Harmukh' and anticipated its release on Netflix to showcase Kashmiri talent worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)