NZ Taps Local Talent First as Govt Urges Employers to Hire Through MSD

The Government is pushing a “local talent first” approach to workforce growth in 2026, with Minister for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston encouraging employers to partner with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to fill roles faster and more effectively.

Kicking off the new year in Timaru, Minister Upston met with local employers to highlight how MSD can help businesses access job-ready workers with the right skills and cultural fit—before looking offshore.

“Every business is different, and MSD takes the time to understand what matters,” Ms Upston says. “That’s how we connect employers with people who are ready to work and ready to contribute.”

The message was reinforced at MSD’s Timaru Business After 5 event, which focused on strengthening collaboration between employers and government to meet regional workforce needs in a tightening labour market.

A standout example is Fonterra, where MSD teams have worked at both national and regional levels to understand workforce demand, operational pressures, and workplace culture.

“I’ve been pleased to see MSD build trust and confidence with local employers by truly understanding their business and goals,” Ms Upston says. “That leads to better matches and better outcomes for everyone.”

From a workforce and productivity perspective, the data suggests a largely untapped opportunity. In MSD’s Southern region:

81 percent of people receiving Jobseeker Support for less than a year have prior work experience

Around 47 percent have experience in moderately to highly skilled roles

“This shows MSD has people who are ready to start work now,” Ms Upston says.

Rather than acting as a passive referral service, MSD positions itself as a talent-matching partner, supporting recruitment, onboarding, and long-term employment outcomes—particularly important for employers facing skills shortages, high turnover, or rapid scaling needs.

“Recruitment isn’t just about filling a role,” Ms Upston says. “It’s about unlocking potential and creating lasting opportunities. Partnering with MSD helps businesses succeed while also delivering strong employment outcomes.”

Call to action: rethink how you recruit

Employers of any size or industry are encouraged to engage with MSD to access New Zealand’s largest pool of job seekers—many of whom already have relevant skills and experience.

For business leaders, HR teams, and growth-focused employers, the message is clear: before looking offshore or defaulting to costly recruitment cycles, there is an opportunity to tap into local, ready-to-work talent—supported by a system designed to make hiring easier.

“MSD is ready to connect employers with the right people,” Ms Upston says. “The talent is there.”