Google VP's Generous Contribution to Tirupati's Sacred Cause

Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar donated Rs 1 crore to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He handed the cheque to TTD Chairman B R Naidu in Tirumala. TTD officials praised this generous gesture in support of the revered Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar has made a significant donation to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), raising support for one of the most sacred Hindu sites in the world.

On Thursday, Chandrasekhar handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore to TTD Chairman B R Naidu during a formal meeting in Tirumala, cementing Google's commitment to social responsibility and cultural heritage.

TTD officials lauded the donation's potential impact on the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, renowned as the world's wealthiest Hindu shrine, noting the gesture's significance in supporting the trust's charitable activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

