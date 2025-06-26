Google VP's Generous Contribution to Tirupati's Sacred Cause

Google Vice President Thota Chandrasekhar has made a significant donation to the SV Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), raising support for one of the most sacred Hindu sites in the world.

On Thursday, Chandrasekhar handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore to TTD Chairman B R Naidu during a formal meeting in Tirumala, cementing Google's commitment to social responsibility and cultural heritage.

TTD officials lauded the donation's potential impact on the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, renowned as the world's wealthiest Hindu shrine, noting the gesture's significance in supporting the trust's charitable activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)