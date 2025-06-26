Left Menu

Dips and Rebounds: Amarnath Yatra Registrations in Wake of Terror Attack

Amarnath Yatra registrations saw a 10% drop following the Pahalgam terror attack. LG Manoj Sinha assured improved security led to registrations picking up again. Measures include enhancing safety and pilgrim convenience. Helicopter services were suspended for security reasons. The pilgrimage will proceed from July 3 to August 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, registrations for this year's Amarnath Yatra have dropped by over 10 percent, according to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. However, thanks to bolstered security measures, pilgrim confidence is reportedly on the rise, prompting an upward trend in registrations.

To revive participation, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board initiated a reverification process, with 85,000 confirmations received post-attack. Enhanced security and safety measures have been put in place to reassure pilgrims, and adjustments such as track widening to improve comfort have been implemented.

Sinha also announced the suspension of helicopter services over safety concerns, citing a small percentage utilization rate. The pilgrimage is set to commence in July, with three-tier security ensuring the safety of visitors amid ongoing vigilance by police and security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

