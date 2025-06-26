West Bengal Prepares for Spectacular Rath Yatra Festivities
On the eve of the Rath Yatra festival, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee consulted with various officials in Digha, ensuring seamless event flow. The town is festively decorated, with thousands of devotees anticipated. She will participate in the chariot ceremony, which starts at 2:30 pm.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with officials and ISKCON monks, convened a high-level meeting on Thursday at the newly constructed Jagannath temple in anticipation of the Rath Yatra festival.
Following the meeting, Banerjee inspected ceremonial chariots and reviewed the 1km yatra route to ensure a smooth experience for attendees. The seaside town of Digha is adorned with decorations, welcoming devotees from all over.
As the festival draws near, the area around Digha teems with visitors amid devotional songs. Banerjee is set to participate in the chariot pulling ceremony, contributing to this grand celebration of heritage and spirituality.
