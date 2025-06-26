Tragic Selfie: Man Drowns at Sarsa Mata Dam
A 25-year-old man, Nihal Gurjar, drowned while taking a selfie at Sarsa Mata Dam in Rajasthan. The incident occurred when he slipped and fell into the water. A 12-hour operation to recover his body involved local residents, police, and NDRF teams, finally ending on Thursday morning.
A young man's adventurous attempt to capture a selfie at Rajasthan's Sarsa Mata Dam turned fatal, resulting in his tragic drowning, local police reported Thursday.
Nihal Gurjar, 25, the son of a retired loco pilot from Bandikui, was visiting the dam with friends when he slipped into the water, unable to swim, according to Tehla SHO Ramswaroop.
After his friends fled, locals notified authorities, leading to a 12-hour recovery operation by the NDRF, police, and residents. His body, recovered from nearby bushes, was handed over to his family following post-mortem.
