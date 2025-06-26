Tragic Selfie: Man Drowns at Sarsa Mata Dam

A young man's adventurous attempt to capture a selfie at Rajasthan's Sarsa Mata Dam turned fatal, resulting in his tragic drowning, local police reported Thursday.

Nihal Gurjar, 25, the son of a retired loco pilot from Bandikui, was visiting the dam with friends when he slipped into the water, unable to swim, according to Tehla SHO Ramswaroop.

After his friends fled, locals notified authorities, leading to a 12-hour recovery operation by the NDRF, police, and residents. His body, recovered from nearby bushes, was handed over to his family following post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)