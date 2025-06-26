Left Menu

Mumbai Zoo Welcomes New Gharials in Thrilling Underwater Exhibit

Mumbai's Byculla Zoo has introduced four gharials from Ranchi to its underwater exhibit, enhancing its aquatic attractions. As a critically-endangered species, gharials offer visitors a unique opportunity to witness these creatures up close. The zoo, already a significant tourist destination, continues to draw visitors with its rich biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:38 IST
Mumbai Zoo Welcomes New Gharials in Thrilling Underwater Exhibit
The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, situated in Mumbai's Byculla area, has welcomed four new gharials from Ranchi's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park. These additions are part of an animal exchange program, bringing in gharials in exchange for white and grey cockatiels.

The newly arrived gharials, aged six to eight years, offer a rare and up-close experience for visitors to the zoo's popular underwater glass viewing exhibit. Known for its distinct long snout, the gharial stands apart as a critically-endangered crocodilian species.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, overseeing the zoo, encourages visitors to explore the thrilling underwater experience at this 162-year-old tourist hotspot. Attracting lakhs of tourists each year, the zoo is renowned for its diverse flora and fauna, with highlights including Humboldt penguins and tigers.

