Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor Thanks Fans Amidst Personal Grief

Karisma Kapoor expressed gratitude on social media for the support after her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's passing. Her sister Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt birthday message amid the somber week. Sunjay Kapur, a prominent businessman, tragically died from a heart attack at a polo match in London on June 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:00 IST
Karisma Kapoor Thanks Fans Amidst Personal Grief
Karisma Kapoor (Photo/instagram/@therealkarismakapoor). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant message shared via Instagram, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor expressed heartfelt thanks to fans for their 'warm wishes and support' following the demise of her former husband, Sunjay Kapur. The note came just a day after Karisma celebrated her 51st birthday.

Earlier, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an emotional birthday tribute, encouraging Karisma with words of strength and unity amid what she described as a 'tough year.' Kareena's post featured an affectionate picture of herself with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, alongside Karisma, underscoring the bond they share.

Kapur, known as the chairman of Sona Comstar, succumbed to a heart attack while playing polo in London. He was cremated in Delhi on June 19. Kapur and Karisma, who married in 2003 and have two children, divorced in 2016. He later remarried Priya Sachdev and had another son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025