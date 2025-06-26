Karisma Kapoor Thanks Fans Amidst Personal Grief

In a poignant message shared via Instagram, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor expressed heartfelt thanks to fans for their 'warm wishes and support' following the demise of her former husband, Sunjay Kapur. The note came just a day after Karisma celebrated her 51st birthday.

Earlier, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an emotional birthday tribute, encouraging Karisma with words of strength and unity amid what she described as a 'tough year.' Kareena's post featured an affectionate picture of herself with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, alongside Karisma, underscoring the bond they share.

Kapur, known as the chairman of Sona Comstar, succumbed to a heart attack while playing polo in London. He was cremated in Delhi on June 19. Kapur and Karisma, who married in 2003 and have two children, divorced in 2016. He later remarried Priya Sachdev and had another son.

