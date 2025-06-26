M Swaraj Declines Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award

In a firm declaration, CPI(M) leader M Swaraj has publicly turned down the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award. He confirmed his steadfast personal policy of refusing all awards, whether linked to his political life or literary accomplishments.

The revelation came after Swaraj, a prominent figure in political and literary circles, was awarded the Sibi Kumar Endowment Award for his essay book, ''Pookkalude Pusthakam.'' He was informed of the accolade after attending a demanding CPI(M) state committee meeting.

Swaraj, who also ran for the Nilambur Assembly by-election, emphasized that his decision remains unchanged even as the award gained media attention. He expressed respect for the Akademi, underscoring that his commitment to declining awards is unshaken, regardless of the recognition's significance.