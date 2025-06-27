Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy' Receives New Release Date

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha has announced a change in the release schedule for her forthcoming film, 'Nikita Roy.' Originally set for an earlier debut, the psychological thriller will now hit theaters on July 18.

On Thursday, Sinha took to Instagram to inform followers of the strategic decision to postpone the release. The announcement was accompanied by the film's poster and a note explaining the decision was made following discussions with industry insiders, including distributors and exhibitors.

Directed by Kussh Sinha, marking his directorial debut, 'Nikita Roy' is produced by Nicky Bhagnani among others. Sinha assured fans their anticipation will be worth it when the film finally premieres this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)