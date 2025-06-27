Vir Das: A Comedic Force Honored at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Comedian and actor Vir Das will be celebrated as a Guest of Honour at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The festival, now in its 16th edition, serves as a platform to showcase Indian cinema to an Australian audience and will occur from August 14 to 24.

Das expressed his gratitude, sharing that it is "incredibly humbling" to be acknowledged by the festival. Known for his global comedic contributions, Das remarks on the special nature of sharing his journey with audiences worldwide.

According to festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, IFFM aims to bridge cultures through cinema's magic. The inclusion of global voice Vir Das underscores the evolving spirit of Indian storytelling celebrated at the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)