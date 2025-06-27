Outrage in Karnataka: Urgent Probe Demanded into Tigress and Cubs' Deaths
BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra has called for a swift investigation into the deaths of a tigress and her four cubs found in the Hugyam forest. Officials suspect poisoning linked to a cow carcass. Vijayendra stresses the need for conservation awareness and swift justice.
BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra has called for an urgent investigation following the discovery of a dead tigress and her four cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills. Found dead in the Hugyam forest range, officials suspect poisoning due to a nearby cow carcass.
Vijayendra condemned the incident as shocking and inhumane, emphasizing the reverence of tigers in the region. He urged the Karnataka government's investigation team to quickly identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
Highlighting the importance of wildlife preservation, he suggested awareness programs about the human dependency on wildlife diversity, stressing conservation's national significance. Karnataka ranks second in India for tiger population, a point of state pride.
