Left Menu

Outrage in Karnataka: Urgent Probe Demanded into Tigress and Cubs' Deaths

BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra has called for a swift investigation into the deaths of a tigress and her four cubs found in the Hugyam forest. Officials suspect poisoning linked to a cow carcass. Vijayendra stresses the need for conservation awareness and swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:08 IST
Outrage in Karnataka: Urgent Probe Demanded into Tigress and Cubs' Deaths
Vijayendra
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra has called for an urgent investigation following the discovery of a dead tigress and her four cubs in Male Mahadeshwara Hills. Found dead in the Hugyam forest range, officials suspect poisoning due to a nearby cow carcass.

Vijayendra condemned the incident as shocking and inhumane, emphasizing the reverence of tigers in the region. He urged the Karnataka government's investigation team to quickly identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Highlighting the importance of wildlife preservation, he suggested awareness programs about the human dependency on wildlife diversity, stressing conservation's national significance. Karnataka ranks second in India for tiger population, a point of state pride.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025