From Insurgency to Prosperity: The Fish Farming Revolution in Jharkhand

Former insurgents in western Jharkhand have swapped their weapons for fishing nets, thanks to a transformative government scheme. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has successfully converted a region once plagued by violence into a thriving hub of economic activity.

Jyothi Lakra, a former Naxalite, now operates a fish feed mill, reaping an impressive profit of Rs 8,00,000 last year. Supported by a Rs 18 lakh grant, his mill addresses a crucial need for local fish feed production—eliminating a 150 km journey for villagers. The scheme's impact is clear, with 157 beneficiaries trained in just four years.

The district's notable removal from the Union Home Ministry's list of Naxalite-affected areas signifies a major decline in Left-wing extremism. The shift has rejuvenated communities, reopened schools and hospitals, and revitalized agriculture. The success in Gumla stands as a testament to the power of targeted development in combating insurgency and fostering sustainable growth.

