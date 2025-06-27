Left Menu

From Insurgency to Prosperity: The Fish Farming Revolution in Jharkhand

Ex-insurgents in Jharkhand's Gumla district are now thriving fish farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The initiative has significantly reduced Left-wing extremism, repopulated villages, and generated economic growth by providing sustainable income and shifting focus from insurgency to development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:39 IST
From Insurgency to Prosperity: The Fish Farming Revolution in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former insurgents in western Jharkhand have swapped their weapons for fishing nets, thanks to a transformative government scheme. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has successfully converted a region once plagued by violence into a thriving hub of economic activity.

Jyothi Lakra, a former Naxalite, now operates a fish feed mill, reaping an impressive profit of Rs 8,00,000 last year. Supported by a Rs 18 lakh grant, his mill addresses a crucial need for local fish feed production—eliminating a 150 km journey for villagers. The scheme's impact is clear, with 157 beneficiaries trained in just four years.

The district's notable removal from the Union Home Ministry's list of Naxalite-affected areas signifies a major decline in Left-wing extremism. The shift has rejuvenated communities, reopened schools and hospitals, and revitalized agriculture. The success in Gumla stands as a testament to the power of targeted development in combating insurgency and fostering sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025