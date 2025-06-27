Reviving India's Cultural Legacy: Shastra Museum Inauguration

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading India towards progress through a blend of development and cultural heritage. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Shastra Museum and Research Centre in Varanasi.

Shinde emphasized the museum's role in integrating traditional knowledge with modern strength, calling it a reawakening of India's cultural soul. Highlighting the importance of scriptural and martial traditions, he expressed the view that digitizing ancient texts is crucial for India to regain its status as a global mentor.

Uttar Pradesh Ayush Minister Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' noted that the museum would encourage public and youth engagement with India's spiritual traditions. Bhujang Bobde, the museum's president, stated the establishment would be invaluable for researchers and scholars.

(With inputs from agencies.)