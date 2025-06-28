Left Menu

In Memoriam: Shefali Jariwala, the Icon Behind 'Kaanta Laga'

Shefali Jariwala, renowned for her song 'Kaanta Laga,' died at 42. Admitted to Bellevue Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival, suspected of a heart attack. Industry peers express shock and mourning. Her legacy extends through reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 08:41 IST
Shefali Jariwala
  • Country:
  • India

Shefali Jariwala, the celebrated face of the hit single 'Kaanta Laga,' passed away suddenly on Friday night at the age of 42. Hospital officials at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai confirmed her death upon arrival.

Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, took her to the hospital, where doctors were unable to revive her. Though official statements have not been released by family members, reports suggest a heart attack as the cause of death.

Jariwala was more than just her iconic music video. She participated in popular reality shows, such as 'Nach Baliye' with her husband, and was a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 13.' The entertainment industry mourns her loss, with singer Mika Singh and actor Kamya Punjabi among those expressing their shock and sadness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

