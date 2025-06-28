Left Menu

Inauguration of Turmeric Board's National Headquarters: A Boost for Farmers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. The move is a response to long-standing demands from turmeric farmers and aims to boost turmeric exports to USD one billion by 2030.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to inaugurate the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on June 29. This event marks a significant political and economic milestone for the region, aiming to enhance the agricultural sector's export capacity.

Amit Shah will also participate in a farmers' convention, known as the 'Kisan Maha Sammelan,' in Nizamabad on Sunday, according to BJP sources. This engagement reflects the central government's commitment to addressing the agricultural challenges faced by local farmers.

State BJP president and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy recently reviewed event preparations. The inception of the Turmeric Board has been crucial for Nizamabad's turmeric farmers, a demand tied to electoral promises made by BJP Lok Sabha member D Arvind, who successfully contested against BRS in 2019 and was re-elected in 2024.

