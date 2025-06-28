Tragic Demise: Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Shefali Jariwala

Bollywood is in mourning following the unexpected passing of actor Shefali Jariwala, famed for her timeless track 'Kaanta Laga'. The 42-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, rushed there by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Authorities disclosed that Jariwala's cause of death remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. The actress, who captured hearts with her appearance on reality shows like 'Nach Baliye' and 'Bigg Boss 13', has left a void in the film and television community.

Her death has sparked an outpouring of grief and shock among her peers, as many of her colleagues and friends took to social media to express their sympathies. Tributes highlighted her vibrant personality and contributions to the industry, leaving an indelible mark on her contemporaries and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)