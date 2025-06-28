Left Menu

Kerala's Cultural Standoff: Film Certification Controversy Sparks Debate

Kerala's Culture Minister Saji Cherian criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly curbing creative freedom, citing the denial of certification to the film 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala.' He accused the government of promoting a communal agenda and warned of increasing authoritarianism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian has raised serious concerns about the state of creative freedom under the current central government led by the BJP. His comments come in the wake of the denial of certification for the Malayalam film 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala (JSK),' allegedly due to its name.

Despite the involvement of BJP Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi as an actor in the film, it has faced hurdles in gaining clearance. Cherian strongly criticized what he sees as an attempt by the BJP to impose its ideological preferences, questioning the basis for the scrutiny of the film's title.

Cherian warned that if the central government's purported authoritarian actions are not challenged, it could lead to a scenario reminiscent of the country's Emergency days, affecting the freedoms of individuals and creative works alike. Recently, the Kerala High Court has also sought clarification from the censor board on its stance regarding the film's title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

