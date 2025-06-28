Jyotiraditya Scindia Champions Girls' Future with SSY Accounts

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a significant step towards supporting girls' futures by opening Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts for over 880 girls in his Guna constituency, Madhya Pradesh. He made an extraordinary gesture by depositing twice the minimum amount required, personally funding the initiative with his own money.

Scindia, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family values, pledged to cover the initial deposit for girls born between May 2025 and May 2026. At a local event, he emphasized that parents should not worry about the financial aspect of opening an SSY account, as he is committed to supporting it.

The initiative, which involved depositing Rs 500 each for 886 new SSY accounts, reflects Scindia's dedication to empowering girls financially. Notably, he has already contributed over Rs 4.30 lakh. This effort aligns with broader national initiatives to improve women's roles, such as 'Drone Didis' and the Ujjwala scheme.

