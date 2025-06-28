Tragic Farewell: Madhya Pradesh Couple's Last Journey
Vishal and Gauri Soni from Madhya Pradesh were among five killed in a minibus accident in Uttarakhand. The couple was cremated in Dhar amidst a large gathering. Survived by their three children, the accident left eight others injured. The tragedy deeply impacted the local community.
A tragic accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district claimed the lives of a couple from Madhya Pradesh, Vishal and Gauri Soni, along with three others. On Saturday, a large gathering attended their cremation in Dhar, marking a somber farewell.
The Sonis were accompanied by their children on a minibus journey to Badrinath when the vehicle lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda river. Local communities, especially jewellers in Rajgarh, mourned the loss by shutting down shops as the Sonis were part of their trading network.
The accident also left eight wounded, including the driver, with survivors receiving medical treatment. The community remains in shock, with a native of Gujarat found deceased along the river miles away, highlighting the accident's devastating impact.
