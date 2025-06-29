Left Menu

Tourism Rebirth: Afghanistan's New Horizon Amidst Challenges

Tourists are slowly discovering Afghanistan despite its turbulent past. The Taliban government seeks to revitalize the economy through tourism, creating a dilemma given its restrictions on women. Visitors report warm hospitality and are placing money directly in local hands rather than supporting the regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:35 IST
Tourism Rebirth: Afghanistan's New Horizon Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As planes, motorbikes, and camper vans make their way to Afghanistan, tourists are cautiously exploring its potential. Solo travelers and tour groups are beginning to visit a nation recently scarred by conflict, with many seeking to understand life under the Taliban regime.

The Afghan government, yearning for international recognition, optimistically aims to tap into tourism's lucrative potential. As Deputy Tourism Minister Qudratullah Jamal noted, tourism plays a crucial role in bolstering Afghanistan's economy, with tourist visas easy to obtain and flights operating from major hubs.

The Iranian and Spanish visitors experienced Afghanistan's vast landscapes and historic sites, noting both the beauty and the ethical dilemmas posed by the government's discrimination against women. Despite these challenges, tourism opens doors for cultural exchanges and builds bridges between Afghans and the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025