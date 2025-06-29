Tourism Rebirth: Afghanistan's New Horizon Amidst Challenges

As planes, motorbikes, and camper vans make their way to Afghanistan, tourists are cautiously exploring its potential. Solo travelers and tour groups are beginning to visit a nation recently scarred by conflict, with many seeking to understand life under the Taliban regime.

The Afghan government, yearning for international recognition, optimistically aims to tap into tourism's lucrative potential. As Deputy Tourism Minister Qudratullah Jamal noted, tourism plays a crucial role in bolstering Afghanistan's economy, with tourist visas easy to obtain and flights operating from major hubs.

The Iranian and Spanish visitors experienced Afghanistan's vast landscapes and historic sites, noting both the beauty and the ethical dilemmas posed by the government's discrimination against women. Despite these challenges, tourism opens doors for cultural exchanges and builds bridges between Afghans and the world.

