President Murmu Graces IVRI Convocation in Style

President Droupadi Murmu will headline the 11th convocation ceremony at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh's Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. Local officials disclosed this planned high-profile event on Sunday.

Distinguished attendees will include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, two governors, and several union ministers, expected to join the ceremony on June 30. President Murmu will receive a ceremonial welcome upon her arrival at the airport from Delhi. IVRI Director Triveni Dutt and other dignitaries such as Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar are among those anticipated to be present.

Security for the presidential visit is in full force, involving a comprehensive arrangement of various police divisions and personnel. Gangwar, who has roots in Bareilly, visited IVRI earlier to gauge the readiness of these arrangements personally.