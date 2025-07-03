Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Reassigns JPNIC Project to Lucknow Authority

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has decided to dissolve the society behind the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre project, transferring its responsibilities to the Lucknow Development Authority. The LDA will handle completion, maintenance, and operations, repaying Rs 821.74 crore as a loan over 30 years.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has officially dissolved the society responsible for the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) project, handing its reins over to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). The decision, made under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, marks a pivotal shift in the management of the stalled initiative.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna confirmed that the LDA will be tasked with the completion, operation, and maintenance of the JPNIC, while also repaying Rs 821.74 crore, previously disbursed by the state, as a loan over 30 years. The authority will set the terms for the project's progression and can collaborate with private entities to this end.

The JPNIC, envisioned during Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as chief minister, features ambitious plans for a state-level auditorium, convention center, modern sports complex, multipurpose courts, and extensive parking facilities. Transitioning management aims to revitalize a project that has been in hiatus due to investigated allegations of corruption.

