Sand Sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik's X Account Hacked Again

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's official X account has been hacked, prompting him to file a complaint with the Cyber Cell of Odisha Police. Despite contacting the X Support Team, the account remains compromised. Pattnaik urges followers not to trust any activity from the account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:52 IST
Renowned sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik has disclosed that his official X account, @Sudarsansand, has been compromised for the past six days. The issue, which echoes a similar incident in the past, has prompted Pattnaik to seek help from authorities.

Pattnaik filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Cell of Odisha Police and has reached out to the X (Twitter) Support Team, yet his account remains in the hands of an unknown hacker. The artist expressed his concerns regarding the potential misuse of the platform, considering his global following.

He has urged the X Safety and Support Team to investigate and resolve the situation urgently. In the meantime, Pattnaik advises his followers and the general public to disregard any Direct Messages (DMs) or activities originating from the account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

