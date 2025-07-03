Honoring the 'Lion of Naushera': Celebrating Jhangar Day

The Indian Army celebrated 'Jhangar Day' on Thursday, remembering the remarkable sacrifice of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his valor.

Known as the 'Lion of Naushera,' Brig Usman played a pivotal role in the 1947-48 Battle of Jhangar, significantly influencing the defense in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

The commemoration included a wreath-laying ceremony at Usman Memorial and the launch of a digital platform to extend his legacy globally, complemented by outreach programs and community solidarity activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)