Bret Michaels shares he may "have to rearrange" tour schedule after diabetes scare

Singer and musician Bret Michaels may make some changes in his tour schedules due to health issues. He is currently on a North American tour, and he informed his fans through a social media post that he may change his "insane" upcoming run of shows after experiencing a diabetes scare, as reported by People. Michaels opened the note by thanking fans for attending his recent shows before explaining his health situation. "Last night, there was a packed pre-show meet & greet and, although I knew my blood sugar was low, I was excited to meet everyone and not let anyone down," he wrote.

"Unfortunately, the highs and lows of living with diabetes since I've been 6 years old occasionally just kick my butt," he added, reported People. "Last night, I went on stage and even added a song or two to the set to prove to myself & the fans that I could do it," said Michaels. "At the end, my blood sugar walking off the stage was a real-life 39."

Michaels added, "I vow in the near future, I'm going to take that time needed, and please forgive me if I have to move some of the shows around until I get this under control." "The schedule this summer is completely insane - all over the place and some of these will have to be rearranged, as one time I'm in Pennsylvania the next night Montana, one night [Pittsburgh], the next night Oklahoma, and so on," wrote the star.

His post concluded, "I am forever grateful, but just have to rearrange some of this schedule as everyone knows. Again, my apologies I love the shows the fans and the music!," reported People. His next show is set for Saturday, July 5 at Spokane Live at Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights, Washington. (ANI)

