Investor Sushil Kedia Apologizes Following MNS Supporters' Attack Over Social Media Post

In a dramatic turn of events, five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supporters were detained after launching an attack on the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli over a contentious social media post.

The post, addressing Kedia's stance on learning Marathi, sparked outrage among MNS loyalists, leading to the vandalism of Kedia's premises amidst political tensions in Mumbai.

After the incident, Kedia issued a public apology, acknowledging that his initial post was made under stress and undue pressure, while expressing admiration for MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)