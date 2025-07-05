Left Menu

Investor Sushil Kedia Apologizes Following MNS Supporters' Attack Over Social Media Post

Five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supporters were detained for attacking Sushil Kedia's office in response to his social media post about not learning Marathi. Kedia apologized, citing stress and praising Raj Thackeray. The police are investigating the incident, which followed previous tensions over language issues in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:38 IST
Investor Sushil Kedia Apologizes Following MNS Supporters' Attack Over Social Media Post
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supporters were detained after launching an attack on the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli over a contentious social media post.

The post, addressing Kedia's stance on learning Marathi, sparked outrage among MNS loyalists, leading to the vandalism of Kedia's premises amidst political tensions in Mumbai.

After the incident, Kedia issued a public apology, acknowledging that his initial post was made under stress and undue pressure, while expressing admiration for MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025