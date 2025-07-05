Investor Sushil Kedia Apologizes Following MNS Supporters' Attack Over Social Media Post
Five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supporters were detained for attacking Sushil Kedia's office in response to his social media post about not learning Marathi. Kedia apologized, citing stress and praising Raj Thackeray. The police are investigating the incident, which followed previous tensions over language issues in Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supporters were detained after launching an attack on the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli over a contentious social media post.
The post, addressing Kedia's stance on learning Marathi, sparked outrage among MNS loyalists, leading to the vandalism of Kedia's premises amidst political tensions in Mumbai.
After the incident, Kedia issued a public apology, acknowledging that his initial post was made under stress and undue pressure, while expressing admiration for MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
(With inputs from agencies.)
