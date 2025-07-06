Left Menu

Emperor Naruhito's Mongolian Journey of Remembrance

Japan's Emperor Naruhito visits Mongolia to honor Japanese WWII prisoners enduring harsh conditions there. This trip marks a continued effort to acknowledge the horrors of war and promote peace. Around 12,000 Japanese soldiers were in Mongolia, with 1,700 deaths recorded due to severe conditions.

Emperor Naruhito
Emperor Naruhito of Japan embarked on a weeklong visit to Mongolia, focusing on honoring Japanese prisoners of World War II who endured harsh conditions in the region.

The visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of the war's end, reflecting his ongoing commitment to acknowledging the tragedies associated with Japan's wartime history. Previously, the emperor has visited sites like Iwo Jima and Hiroshima.

During WWII, 12,000 to 14,000 Japanese soldiers were sent to Mongolia, aiding Soviet forces. Many faced hard labor, with approximately 1,700 recorded deaths. The emperor emphasizes the importance of remembering war's toll and fostering peace.

