Global Tributes for Dalai Lama's 90th

Thousands gathered at Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama's temple in Dharamshala, to celebrate the 90th birthday of the revered Tibetan spiritual leader. Global tributes poured in, highlighting his enduring influence.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though abroad, extended warm wishes, emphasizing the Dalai Lama's role as a beacon of love and compassion. Hollywood actor Richard Gere, among other dignitaries, applauded the Dalai Lama's global significance.

The Dalai Lama's birthday reiterated the continuation of his institution's legacy. Despite China's objections, the ceremony highlighted his spiritual leadership's civilizational and cultural value, with calls for religious freedom and human rights for Tibetans.

