Love Triangle Tragedy: Man's Fatal Leap

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded as a 33-year-old man chose to end his life by jumping in front of a moving train. This tragedy followed his wife's elopement with her lover, sparking a complex web of personal and emotional turmoil.

The deceased, known as Vikram, recorded a poignant video and sent it to his brother-in-law, holding his wife Ritu Devi and her lover accountable for his death. The sequence of events began when Ritu left Vikram and their children to be with Prince Jat, only to briefly reconcile before leaving once more. This turbulence contributed significantly to Vikram's distress.

Following the filing of a complaint by Vikram's brother, an FIR was lodged against Ritu and Prince under sections related to abetment to suicide. Authorities, led by Sub Inspector Hari Chand, are deeply investigating the case to uncover further details.