Love Triangle Tragedy: Man's Fatal Leap

A 33-year-old man tragically ended his life by jumping in front of a train after his wife left him for her lover. The event followed a turbulent period involving deception, a brief reconciliation, and threats. An investigation is underway to explore the circumstances of the suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded as a 33-year-old man chose to end his life by jumping in front of a moving train. This tragedy followed his wife's elopement with her lover, sparking a complex web of personal and emotional turmoil.

The deceased, known as Vikram, recorded a poignant video and sent it to his brother-in-law, holding his wife Ritu Devi and her lover accountable for his death. The sequence of events began when Ritu left Vikram and their children to be with Prince Jat, only to briefly reconcile before leaving once more. This turbulence contributed significantly to Vikram's distress.

Following the filing of a complaint by Vikram's brother, an FIR was lodged against Ritu and Prince under sections related to abetment to suicide. Authorities, led by Sub Inspector Hari Chand, are deeply investigating the case to uncover further details.

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

