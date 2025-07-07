Tragedy Strikes Camp Mystic: Unyielding Floodwaters Claim Lives
Flash floods in central Texas devastated Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp, taking at least 70 lives and leaving many missing. Rescuers are tirelessly searching for 11 missing girls and a counselor. Governor Greg Abbott has declared a disaster, as heavy rains continue to threaten the area.
- Country:
- United States
Families waded through soggy wreckage on Sunday at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, mourning the devastation wrought by catastrophic flash floods that left at least 70 people dead. This included girls attending the camp, which was washed away along with homes and roads.
Rescue operations are underway, with 11 girls and a counselor from the camp still unaccounted for. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed 41 people are missing across Texas, as rescue teams brace for further worsening conditions.
Officials face intense scrutiny regarding the adequacy of warnings as President Trump declared a disaster. The waters rose swiftly, sweeping away entire cabins and forcing campers into treetops. Papal prayers and local efforts offer solace as families reel from sudden tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Houseboat Snags in Palghar: Averted River Disaster
Himachal Devastated: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives and Livelihoods
Soaring Demand: Conquering Aviophobia After Air India's 171 Disaster
Himalayan Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Himachal Pradesh
Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods: Kullu District in Turmoil