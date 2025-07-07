Tragedy Strikes Camp Mystic: Unyielding Floodwaters Claim Lives

Families waded through soggy wreckage on Sunday at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, Texas, mourning the devastation wrought by catastrophic flash floods that left at least 70 people dead. This included girls attending the camp, which was washed away along with homes and roads.

Rescue operations are underway, with 11 girls and a counselor from the camp still unaccounted for. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed 41 people are missing across Texas, as rescue teams brace for further worsening conditions.

Officials face intense scrutiny regarding the adequacy of warnings as President Trump declared a disaster. The waters rose swiftly, sweeping away entire cabins and forcing campers into treetops. Papal prayers and local efforts offer solace as families reel from sudden tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)