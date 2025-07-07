Ritual of Adhar Pana: Sweet Offerings Before Rath Yatra's Return
The ritual 'Adhar Pana' was performed on Monday, offering sweet water to deities on their chariots, marking the conclusion of the Rath Yatra festival in Puri. Devotees gathered as pots were broken to quench spirits and ghosts' thirsts. The event emphasized inclusivity, even for unbodied souls.
On Monday, the 'Adhar Pana' ritual was conducted, featuring the offering of sweet water to deities positioned on their chariots. This ceremony marks the nearing end of the annual Rath Yatra festival held in Puri.
The deities, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath, have been atop their chariots outside the historic 12th-century Jagannath temple since July 5, following the 'Bahuda Yatra', or return car festival.
The ceremony included the breaking of pots filled with sweet water on the chariots to appease spirits surrounding the event. The ritual reflects the festival's all-encompassing nature, celebrating both the material and spiritual realms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
