Left Menu

Ritual of Adhar Pana: Sweet Offerings Before Rath Yatra's Return

The ritual 'Adhar Pana' was performed on Monday, offering sweet water to deities on their chariots, marking the conclusion of the Rath Yatra festival in Puri. Devotees gathered as pots were broken to quench spirits and ghosts' thirsts. The event emphasized inclusivity, even for unbodied souls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:29 IST
Ritual of Adhar Pana: Sweet Offerings Before Rath Yatra's Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the 'Adhar Pana' ritual was conducted, featuring the offering of sweet water to deities positioned on their chariots. This ceremony marks the nearing end of the annual Rath Yatra festival held in Puri.

The deities, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath, have been atop their chariots outside the historic 12th-century Jagannath temple since July 5, following the 'Bahuda Yatra', or return car festival.

The ceremony included the breaking of pots filled with sweet water on the chariots to appease spirits surrounding the event. The ritual reflects the festival's all-encompassing nature, celebrating both the material and spiritual realms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025