Maharashtra Secures Iconic Maratha Sword at Auction

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar declared on Monday that the state has acquired the iconic sword of Raje Raghuji Bhonsle, an 18th-century Maratha general, at an auction in London for nearly Rs 70 lakh.

Addressing the Legislative Council, Shelar mentioned that the state became aware of the impending auction in April, prompting swift action to secure the valuable item.

The sword is revered as a symbol of Maratha pride and will arrive in Maharashtra by July-end or before August 15, marking a triumph in preserving the cultural heritage of the state.

