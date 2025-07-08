Controversy in Kanwar Yatra: Arrest in Muzaffarnagar Incident

In a disturbing incident during the Kanwar Yatra in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a man was arrested for allegedly spitting on a woman's 'kanwar'.

The incident occurred on a Monday evening as the woman pilgrim paused to rest, carrying holy water from Haridwar.

The accused, identified as Usman, is reportedly deaf, mute, and suffering from mental instability. Police swiftly intervened to defuse the situation and provided the woman with a new 'kanwar' to continue her journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)