Boxing Legend Chávez Defends Son Amid Legal Battles

Legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez is standing by his son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who faces allegations of overstaying his visa, lying on a green card application, and ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. Despite legal battles in the U.S. and Mexico, the elder Chavez insists on his son's innocence.

Updated: 08-07-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:32 IST
Legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez has vowed to defend his son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., against legal challenges. Chavez Jr. was arrested by U.S. immigration agents at his Los Angeles home for overstaying his visa and allegedly lying on a green card application.

Further complicating matters, Chavez Jr. faces an active warrant for arrest in Mexico, involving accusations of arms and drug trafficking, with supposed links to the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. Despite these allegations, Chavez Sr. is confident in his son's innocence.

Chavez Sr. criticized the timing of his son's U.S. arrest, made after a high-profile fight loss. He emphasized his family's lived reality in Culiacan, where encountering unsavory figures is inevitable but not indicative of guilt.

