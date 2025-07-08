Left Menu

India Couture Week 2025: A Spectacle of Indian Fashion Mastery

India Couture Week 2025, organized by FDCI and presented by Hyundai India with Reliance Brands, will take place from July 23 to 30 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Fourteen top Indian designers, including Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, and Manish Malhotra, will showcase their collections.

Updated: 08-07-2025 10:47 IST
The highly anticipated India Couture Week (ICW) is set to make a grand return for its 18th edition, scheduled to take place from July 23 to 30. Announced by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) via social media, the event will unfold at the prestigious Taj Palace in New Delhi.

Sponsored by Hyundai India and held in partnership with Reliance Brands, the week-long extravaganza promises dazzling showcases from the country's top design talent. Esteemed couturiers will present their latest collections in a fashion fiesta that highlights the finest of Indian design.

This year's line-up includes an impressive array of 14 designers, such as Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, and Manish Malhotra, among others, ensuring a memorable experience for fashion aficionados and industry insiders alike.

