Wrexham Embarks on Preseason Aussie Adventure
Wrexham, the Welsh soccer team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, lands in Australia for its preseason tour at Marvel Stadium. The tour highlights Wrexham's ascent as it enters England's second tier of soccer. Matches in Melbourne, Sydney, and New Zealand aim to expand the club's international presence.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Wrexham, the Welsh soccer club co-owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, has kicked off its latest preseason tour in Australia at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium. This tour is part of Wrexham's broader strategy to solidify its global presence, following its recent ascent to English soccer's second tier after 43 years.
The visit marks Wrexham's ongoing effort to spread its influence, bolstered by the popularity of the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary series. Manager Phil Parkinson emphasizes the importance of raising game standards to meet the heightened expectations from the club's passionate fanbase.
Wrexham's itinerary includes matches against Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC, and New Zealand's Wellington Phoenix. The matches offer both challenges and opportunities for growth in the international football market, further amplified by the club's celebrity association with Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Supports US Strike on Iran, Calls for Diplomacy
Australia Backs U.S. Strike on Iran Amidst Call for Diplomacy
Australia Backs U.S. Strike on Iran, Urges Diplomacy
Travis Head Rallies Australia Ahead of West Indies Test Series
Australia Backs U.S. in Iran Nuclear Tensions: Calls for Diplomacy Amid Growing Concerns