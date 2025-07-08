Wrexham Embarks on Preseason Aussie Adventure

Wrexham, the Welsh soccer club co-owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, has kicked off its latest preseason tour in Australia at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium. This tour is part of Wrexham's broader strategy to solidify its global presence, following its recent ascent to English soccer's second tier after 43 years.

The visit marks Wrexham's ongoing effort to spread its influence, bolstered by the popularity of the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary series. Manager Phil Parkinson emphasizes the importance of raising game standards to meet the heightened expectations from the club's passionate fanbase.

Wrexham's itinerary includes matches against Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC, and New Zealand's Wellington Phoenix. The matches offer both challenges and opportunities for growth in the international football market, further amplified by the club's celebrity association with Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

(With inputs from agencies.)