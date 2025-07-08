Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Reverent Visit to Nandyal's Sacred Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a spiritually significant visit to the revered Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in the Nandyal district on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Naidu was greeted with a ceremonial welcome, accompanied by Vedic chants, as confirmed by an official release.

The Chief Minister engaged in various temple rituals, offering prayers at the Ratnagarba Ganapati and participating in the 'Rudra Homa Purnahuti' ceremony, before the temple priests bestowed blessings upon him.

(With inputs from agencies.)