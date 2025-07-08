Left Menu

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Reverent Visit to Nandyal's Sacred Temple

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Nandyal, receiving a Vedic ceremonial welcome. He offered prayers at Ratnagarba Ganapati and participated in the 'Rudra Homa Purnahuti' ritual, showing his spiritual commitment before receiving blessings from the temple priests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srisailam | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:18 IST
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Reverent Visit to Nandyal's Sacred Temple
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a spiritually significant visit to the revered Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in the Nandyal district on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Naidu was greeted with a ceremonial welcome, accompanied by Vedic chants, as confirmed by an official release.

The Chief Minister engaged in various temple rituals, offering prayers at the Ratnagarba Ganapati and participating in the 'Rudra Homa Purnahuti' ceremony, before the temple priests bestowed blessings upon him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025