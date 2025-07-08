Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Reverent Visit to Nandyal's Sacred Temple
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Nandyal, receiving a Vedic ceremonial welcome. He offered prayers at Ratnagarba Ganapati and participated in the 'Rudra Homa Purnahuti' ritual, showing his spiritual commitment before receiving blessings from the temple priests.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a spiritually significant visit to the revered Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in the Nandyal district on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, Naidu was greeted with a ceremonial welcome, accompanied by Vedic chants, as confirmed by an official release.
The Chief Minister engaged in various temple rituals, offering prayers at the Ratnagarba Ganapati and participating in the 'Rudra Homa Purnahuti' ceremony, before the temple priests bestowed blessings upon him.
