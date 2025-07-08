Strengthening Naval Ties: UAE and India Boost Maritime Cooperation

In a significant move to bolster bilateral maritime ties, UAE Naval Forces Commander Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi engaged in talks on Tuesday with India's top military officials.

During his official visit from July 7 to 9, Maj Gen Alremeithi met with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi in New Delhi to discuss and enhance naval cooperation.

The visit signifies a pivotal chapter in India-UAE naval relations, with intentions of deepening cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, as highlighted by the Indian defence ministry. The discussions also focused on structured training and increased naval engagements.