Community Pays Tribute to Influential Advocate Daulal Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw, passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur. Hospital officials confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, following a brief period of critical illness at the age of 82.

Daulal Vaishnaw, a distinguished advocate, was recognized for his simplicity, integrity, and dedication to social causes. His funeral was attended by notable leaders, underscoring his influence in both legal and social circles.

Prominent figures, including Rajasthan's Chief Minister and other members of parliament, offered their condolences, reflecting on Vaishnaw's respected legacy and the deep loss felt across communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)