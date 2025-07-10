Debate Intensifies Over Screening of Controversial Film 'Udaipur Files'

The Delhi High Court has requested clarification on the Supreme Court's recent observations linked to the film 'Udaipur Files', inspired by the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The case has sparked heated debate about its potential impact on ongoing legal proceedings.

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi of the top court declined to expedite a petition challenging the film's screening. Advocates, including Kapil Sibal, argue that releasing the film could prejudice the trial. The high court directed the film's producers to provide a screening for those pushing for a ban.

Concerns persist about the movie affecting the public perception of those involved, particularly as the murder was linked to social media posts about BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial comments. The trial under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act remains underway in a special NIA court in Jaipur.

