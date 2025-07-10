Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Screening of Controversial Film 'Udaipur Files'

The Delhi High Court has sought clarification regarding the Supreme Court's stance on the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files', which is based on the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Despite hurdles, the film is set for a July 11 release. The case remains under review by the NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:50 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Screening of Controversial Film 'Udaipur Files'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has requested clarification on the Supreme Court's recent observations linked to the film 'Udaipur Files', inspired by the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The case has sparked heated debate about its potential impact on ongoing legal proceedings.

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi of the top court declined to expedite a petition challenging the film's screening. Advocates, including Kapil Sibal, argue that releasing the film could prejudice the trial. The high court directed the film's producers to provide a screening for those pushing for a ban.

Concerns persist about the movie affecting the public perception of those involved, particularly as the murder was linked to social media posts about BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial comments. The trial under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act remains underway in a special NIA court in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025