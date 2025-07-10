Fans Flock to Celebrate the First Birthday of Social Media Star Moo Deng, the Pygmy Hippo

Thousands of fans descended upon Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand to mark the first birthday of Moo Deng, a beloved pygmy hippo who has captured hearts on social media worldwide.

The zoo's celebratory activities, spanning four days, saw visitors from across the globe, including Molly Swindall from New York, who spent just 30 hours in Thailand to partake in the celebrations.

While the zoo experienced a surge in attendance, zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy emphasized Moo Deng's vital role in highlighting the conservation needs of endangered species like the pygmy hippopotamus, native to West Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)