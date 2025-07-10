Left Menu

Fans Flock to Celebrate the First Birthday of Social Media Star Moo Deng, the Pygmy Hippo

Thousands gathered at Khao Kheow Open Zoo to celebrate Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo and social media phenomenon, on her first birthday. The zoo organized four days of festivities, attracting international fans and raising funds for animal conservation. As a representative of endangered species, Moo Deng raises awareness about wildlife conservation.

Chonburi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of fans descended upon Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand to mark the first birthday of Moo Deng, a beloved pygmy hippo who has captured hearts on social media worldwide.

The zoo's celebratory activities, spanning four days, saw visitors from across the globe, including Molly Swindall from New York, who spent just 30 hours in Thailand to partake in the celebrations.

While the zoo experienced a surge in attendance, zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy emphasized Moo Deng's vital role in highlighting the conservation needs of endangered species like the pygmy hippopotamus, native to West Africa.

