Reviving India’s Democratic Heritage: Celebrating Pre-Independence Legislative Pioneers

A symposium in the Delhi Assembly, featuring former ICCR chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, highlighted India's millennia-old democratic ethos rooted in dialogue, dissent, and deliberation. Speakers emphasized the contributions of pre-independence legislators and called for a renewed focus on institutional accountability and civic education. The event celebrated India's parliamentary history and its foundational moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:06 IST
In a symposium held at the Delhi Assembly, former ICCR chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe shed light on India's rich democratic heritage, emphasizing its deep roots in dialogue, dissent, and deliberation.

The event brought together thought leaders and legislators to reflect on pre-independence parliamentary contributions and urged a renewed commitment to India's constitutional values. These discussions highlighted the significant roles of Vithalbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, and other historical figures.

The symposium underscored the importance of preserving India's legislative legacy, with speakers calling for continued academic efforts to promote understanding and appreciation of the nation's parliamentary history. The initiative aims to connect the youth with India's enduring democratic ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

