Revitalizing Heritage: The International Manuscript Conference in India

An international conference aims to reclaim India's manuscript heritage, including the adoption of the 'New Delhi Declaration on Manuscript Heritage'. The event will feature thematic sessions on conservation, digitisation, and ethical custodianship, fostering national and international collaboration to preserve India's cultural and intellectual legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:21 IST
An international conference focusing on India's rich manuscript heritage will take place from September 11-13 at Bharat Mandapam, announced the Ministry of Culture. This landmark event aims to adopt the 'New Delhi Declaration on Manuscript Heritage' and involves the formation of expert groups for decipherment, conservation, and digital endeavors.

The conference, commemorating Swami Vivekananda's inspiring 1893 address, plans to engage over 500 scholars and cultural custodians. Its hybrid mode ensures widespread participation. India's manuscripts, exceeding 10 million, encompass various disciplines and remain pivotal in preserving the nation's cultural and intellectual heritage.

The event includes exhibitions, conservation demonstrations, and workshops. The Manuscript Research Partner programme is also set to engage young scholars, inviting them to contribute original research in manuscript studies, conservation, and technological innovations. This conference seeks to rejuvenate India's manuscript legacy and its position as a thought leader in global knowledge traditions.

