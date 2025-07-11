Vikrant Massey Embarks on Daunting Role as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Actor Vikrant Massey is set to portray spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the forthcoming biopic, 'White.' Massey expressed his nervousness about capturing the essence of Ravi Shankar's contributions to peace and philanthropy.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, aims to shed light on the spiritual leader's significant yet underrecognized impact. Production is scheduled to commence in August.

Simultaneously, Massey teams up with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for an OTT series about cybercrime, also featuring Arshad Warsi. Massey credits Hirani for recommending him for his latest project, '12th Fail.'

