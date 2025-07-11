Left Menu

Vikrant Massey Embarks on Daunting Role as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Actor Vikrant Massey talks about his nervousness in playing spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic 'White.' The film will explore Ravi Shankar's contributions to peace and philanthropy. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film begins production in August. Massey also stars in a cybercrime drama with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:33 IST
Vikrant Massey Embarks on Daunting Role as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Vikrant Massey
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vikrant Massey is set to portray spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the forthcoming biopic, 'White.' Massey expressed his nervousness about capturing the essence of Ravi Shankar's contributions to peace and philanthropy.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, aims to shed light on the spiritual leader's significant yet underrecognized impact. Production is scheduled to commence in August.

Simultaneously, Massey teams up with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for an OTT series about cybercrime, also featuring Arshad Warsi. Massey credits Hirani for recommending him for his latest project, '12th Fail.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025