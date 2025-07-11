Vikrant Massey Embarks on Daunting Role as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Actor Vikrant Massey talks about his nervousness in playing spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic 'White.' The film will explore Ravi Shankar's contributions to peace and philanthropy. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film begins production in August. Massey also stars in a cybercrime drama with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.
Actor Vikrant Massey is set to portray spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the forthcoming biopic, 'White.' Massey expressed his nervousness about capturing the essence of Ravi Shankar's contributions to peace and philanthropy.
The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, aims to shed light on the spiritual leader's significant yet underrecognized impact. Production is scheduled to commence in August.
Simultaneously, Massey teams up with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for an OTT series about cybercrime, also featuring Arshad Warsi. Massey credits Hirani for recommending him for his latest project, '12th Fail.'
